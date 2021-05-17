Some leaks from reliable sources give us a look at the upcoming Pixel 6 lineup. Alex, Ara, Jerry, and Daniel check out the renders along with Galaxy Watch 4 rumors, MediaTek Dimensity 900 vs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, and loads more phone and gadget news.
- Google I/O 2021 schedule features updates on Android 12, Wear OS, Google TV, and more | Android Central
- Google Pixel 6: News, Leaks, Release, Specs, and Rumors! | Android Central
- New details of the Galaxy Watch 4 hint at launch date, Samsung ditches plans for useful health feature | Android Central
- MediaTek Dimensity 900 beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G in early benchmark leak | Android Central
- MediaTek's new Dimensity 900 5G chip aims to bring flagship features to mid-range phones | Android Central
- High-res Sony WF-1000XM4 renders show just how tiny the charging case is | Android Central
- Amazon announces updates to the Echo Show 5 and 8, introduces all-new Echo Show 5 Kids | Android Central
- Popular brands like Aukey allegedly involved in massive fake Amazon review scheme | Android Central
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review: Amazon made its good buds even better | Android Central
- Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review: The best budget fitness band gets even better | Android Central
- ASUS Zenfone 8 review: Small phone, big specs, surprising price | Android Central
- ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip review: Playing it safe | Android Central
- Smart home initiative between Google, Amazon, and Apple gets rebranded | Android Central
- Google Pay adds international payments thanks to Western Union, Wise | Android Central
- Twitter not 'closing the door' on adding pronouns to platform after Instagram announcement | Android Central
- Dozens of state attorneys general sign letter asking Zuckerberg to abandon Instagram for kids plan | Android Central
