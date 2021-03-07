Harish Jonnalagadda has the scoop on OnePlus Nord 2, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. He, Daniel, Jerry, and Ara also check out Redmi's Note 10 Pro Max, the Huawei foldable Mate X2, and a ton of other phones.

The first Pixel feature drop for 2021 is here, as are rumors of new Pixel Buds, and the possibility that the next Galaxy Watch will run Wear OS.

