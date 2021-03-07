Harish Jonnalagadda has the scoop on OnePlus Nord 2, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. He, Daniel, Jerry, and Ara also check out Redmi's Note 10 Pro Max, the Huawei foldable Mate X2, and a ton of other phones.
The first Pixel feature drop for 2021 is here, as are rumors of new Pixel Buds, and the possibility that the next Galaxy Watch will run Wear OS.
Links:
- OnePlus Nord 2 is launching in Q2 2021 with MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset | Android Central
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max takes the fight to OnePlus Nord with 120Hz AMOLED screen, 108MP camera | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy A32 debuts in India to challenge Xiaomi's Mi 10i | Android Central
- Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G could be the first A-series phones to get monthly updates | Android Central
- Samsung's next midrange smartphones will look a lot like the Galaxy S21 | Android Central
- Realme GT 5G takes aim at Samsung's Galaxy S21 with a 120Hz display, sub-$450 price | Android Central
- HUAWEI foldable Mate X2 launches with HarmonyOS soon to follow | Android Central
- Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound aims to transform wireless audio | Android Central
- The first Pixel feature drop for 2021 is here with a better bedtime routine and underwater photography | Android Central
- Jon Prosser on Twitter: "Google stuff: New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 https://t.co/vjOzT4M7nx" / Twitter
- Here's another huge clue that the next Galaxy Watch will run Wear OS | Android Central
- Senators call on FCC to quadruple base high-speed internet speeds - The Verge
- Arizona House passes bill that threatens Apple and Google's app stores
- Lenovo P11 Pro review: A premium tablet practically ruined by Android | Android Central
- The Galaxy S21 and Tab S7 receive several enhancements with March update | Android Central
