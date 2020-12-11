Hayato, Ara, Daniel, and Jerry embark on a journey into the FTC lawsuit against Facebook, Google's AI ethics controversy and ridiculous handling of a personnel situation.
In phone news, they check out Google's latest Pixel feature drop, Galaxy S21 leaks, and the Samsung One UI 3.0 update. The crew also consider AirPods Max—and why anyone other than someone heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem might buy them.
They wrap up with Google's efforts to counter election and anti-vaccine misinformation, and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's enigmatic new audio company.
Listen now
Links:
- Facebook could be forced to give up Instagram and WhatsApp in new lawsuit | Android Central
- Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris — even if it enforced the rules | Android Central
- Forget the Pixel 5, Google just brought its best features to older Pixels
- Pixel 5's Adaptive Charging should (and likely will) be part of Android 12 | Android Central
- Galaxy S21 all but confirmed in flashy new promo videos | Android Central
- Samsung One UI 3.0 (Android 11): Release date, eligible phones, new features, and more! | Android Central
- Google and Samsung could make better AirPods Max for half the price — and they should | Android Central
- Google search panels launch to counter vaccine misinformation - The Verge
- Supporting the 2020 U.S. election
- Carl Pei is building an audio company, insists OnePlus split was 'amicable' | Android Central
- Raspberry Pi 400 Computer Kit and Accessories
Sponsors:
- Namecheap: Have an amazing idea for a website, online business or blog? Then, you should know that every great website starts with an awesome domain name. To get a domain name with a 30% discount (including .com and hundreds more). Go to Namecheap.com and use the code ACP at checkout.
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through December 31.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ready for Android 11? Here's when your phone will get the latest update
There's a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here's everything we know!
What Android phone makes the most sense for BlackBerry fans?
BlackBerry phones are no more, but fans of the brand do still exist. For them, what's the best Android alternative and why?
Why 2020 was the year of high refresh rates — and low battery gains
Faster screens defined the Android flagships of 2020, bringing buttery scrolling and smoother responsiveness.
Drive safe with these great car mounts for the Galaxy S20
Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road with these car mounts for the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20 FE. Whether you need to keep it front and center while you drive or off to the side and charging, there's a mount for everyone.