Hayato, Ara, Daniel, and Jerry embark on a journey into the FTC lawsuit against Facebook, Google's AI ethics controversy and ridiculous handling of a personnel situation.

In phone news, they check out Google's latest Pixel feature drop, Galaxy S21 leaks, and the Samsung One UI 3.0 update. The crew also consider AirPods Max—and why anyone other than someone heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem might buy them.

They wrap up with Google's efforts to counter election and anti-vaccine misinformation, and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's enigmatic new audio company.

