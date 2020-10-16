Google's Pixel 5 is their best model yet, but it's not the best phone available. Daniel Bader, Hayato Huseman, and Joe Maring are here with a full review! They also discuss the OnePlus 8T, which has proven to be an extremely well-balanced phone.

Apple announced their lineup of iPhone 12 models. Joe is particularly a fan of the iPhone 12 mini as he makes the case for Android makers to embrace smaller size options.

Listen now