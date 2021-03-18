With a 1-1 draw in the away leg, today's hosts AC Milan hold a slight advantage going into today's match. Can the Serie A side hold on and progress to the quarter-finals or will Premier League titans Manchester United turn things around? Don't miss a moment with our AC Milan vs Man United live stream guide.

In their last meeting, AC Milan nabbed what could be a crucial away goal in additional time in the dying embers of the game. Man United youngster Amad Diallo opened the scoring in the 50th minute and the Red Devils looked like they were going to secure the victory before Simon Kjaer's late equaliser.

Since their last Europa League tie both sides have played once in the league, finding themselves on the opposite ends of 1-0 score lines. AC lost in the league to Napoli with Ante Rebić seeing red in injury time. That defeat allowed city rivals Inter Milan to widen the gap at the top of the Serie A table.

In England, Manchester United notched a 1-0 win at home to West Ham United thanks only to a Craig Dawson own goal. With the Premier League title all but wrapped up by Manchester City, the focus for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side will squarely be on cup football — both the Europa League and their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester coming up this weekend.

Going into this game, the onus is very much on United to find a way back into the tie and overturn the away goals disadvantage. With the game on a knife-edge, it looks set to be an entertaining affair.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Europa League clash between AC Milan and Manchester United with our guide below.

AC Milan vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League round of 16 stage second-leg game is being played at the San Siro in Milan.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, March 18. That makes it an 8pm kick-off in the UK and a 4pm EST / 1pm PST kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch AC Milan vs Man United online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch AC Milan vs Man United live in the UK

The AC Milan vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch AC Milan vs Man United live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch AC Milan vs Man United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch AC Milan vs Man United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching AC Milan vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Friday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Europa League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch AC Milan vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching AC Milan vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch AC Milan vs Man United. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN