You can unlock VIP event access with the Blue Cash Preferred through Amex's Entertainment Access program. This program provides exclusive access to ticket presales for select events. And, Amex cardholders may get access to added perks at select events and venues. For example, being a cardholder can unlock dedicated entrances, concession offers or exclusive meet and greets. Finally, the program may also provide access to card member-only events. The only catch is a minor one: you must pay with your American Express card. So, you might earn more on your purchase if you used one of the best cards for entertainment spending. But unlocking presale access and member-only events may be well worth it. Global Assist hotline When travel issues occur, it can be challenging to know who to call. But, as a Blue Cash Preferred cardholder, you'll have access to Amex's Global Assist hotline on most trips that take you more than 100 miles from home. The Global Assist hotline can provide medical, legal and financial coordination and assistance services at no charge. For example, the hotline can help with medical referrals, legal referrals, cash wires, passport replacement, missing luggage and more. Plus, the hotline can help with trip planning, such as customs information and vaccination information. But, you'll be responsible for any costs charged by third-party service providers. Plan It® option pay for large purchases over time