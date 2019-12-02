For Cyber Monday, Samsung is offering a massive $500 discount on the Note 10 bundle that includes the 256GB varaint of the Note 10 along with AKG's $300 N700NC M2 headphones. AKG's headphones have flown under the radar, but the N700NC M2 offer superlative noise cancellation that can be customized, and they also deliver amazing sound quality. With the bundled deal, you're essentially getting these headphones for free, making it an absolute steal for Cyber Monday.

When the Galaxy Note 10 rolled out earlier this year, I was underwhelemed. There was no 3.5mm jack, no 90Hz refresh rate, and no tangible upgrades on the camera front. But then I got my hands on the phone, and liked it so much that I ended up using it for two months straight.

The Galaxy Note 10 is a fantastic phone on its own, and the fact that you're getting AKG's N700NC M2 headphones at the same price makes this a ridiculous deal. The Note 10 has the same hardware and design as its larger sibling, and more importantly, it also has the S Pen.

Samsung managed to get a lot of things right with the Note 10. It has the same design and shares the same internal hardware as the Note 10+, and the smaller form factor makes it ideal for one-handed use. You are trading battery life for convenience, but the Note 10 still manages to deliver a day's worth of use without any issues.

The Note 10 has the same excellent AMOLED panel as the Note 10+, and even though the resolution is just FHD, you won't notice any difference in day-to-day usage. The panel is rated for HDR10+ as well, delivering incredible visuals in movies and videos. The best part about the Note 10 is the screen — Samsung has been the leader in this area for several years now, and it reserves the best panels for its own flagships.

Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung's One UI interface has picked up considerable polish in the last 12 months, and in the two months I used the phone there was never a time when the UI felt bloated or laggy. The standout feature on the Note 10 is the S Pen. Samsung added more features to the stylus — including air gestures — and options like the remote shutter button are back. The 3500mAh battery charges at 25W and works over USB PD, and you also get 12W fast wireless charging.

Best of all, Samsung has retained the same camera configuration from the larger Note 10+ to the standard model, and you also get the new Night Mode as well as all the other software-based additions.

Now let's talk about the AKG N700NC M2. These are second-gen headphones that offer the same comfortable fit and durable design, but the sound quality has been tweaked to provide a wider soundstage, and they charge over USB-C. You get 23 hours of battery life from a full charge, customizable noise isolation that works incredibly well in real-world usage scenarios, and the fold-out design makes them portable.

The fact that you're getting both the Note 10 and the AKG headphones for just $749 makes this one of the best bundle deals this Cyber Monday.