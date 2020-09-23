The Pixel 5 is launching on September 30, and we know a lot about Google's 2020 flagship. The phone will feature a 6-inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras with a wide-angle lens, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, stereo speakers, wireless charging, and a 4000 mAh battery.

But what's particularly interesting is that the Pixel 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G — the same chipset as the OnePlus Nord and Motorola Edge — and not the flagship Snapdragon 865 like other 2020 flagships. We've seen that the Snapdragon 765G delivers incredible performance and has 5G connectivity, so it makes sense for Google to save some cash by opting to go with Qualcomm's mid-tier chipset instead of springing for the costlier Snapdragon 865.

By offering the Snapdragon 765G, Google is looking to undercut its rivals by a significant margin. The latest leaks point to a sub-$700 pricing for the Pixel 5, with Google likely to offer the phone for $699 in the U.S.

Going with the Snapdragon 765G allows Google to undercut Samsung by several hundred dollars.

Google didn't achieve any meaningful sales volumes with its flagship Pixel series, but that may change with the Pixel 5. If the phone does debut for $699, it is bound to sell in decent numbers. The Snapdragon 765G holds up just as well as the Snapdragon 865 in most day-to-day tasks, and Google has demonstrated with the Pixel 3a series that it can optimize the software well.

When you consider that the Pixel 5 will offer upgraded cameras from the Pixel 4 series — including a wide-angle lens for the first time — it is looking like the bargain of the year. Google hasn't really omitted any features here; you're getting wireless charging with reverse wireless charging, 8GB of RAM (also a first), a large 4,000mAh battery, and stereo sound. These specs look exciting on any phone, and the fact that Google is taking hardware seriously is a good sign.