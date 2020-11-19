One of the most exciting smartphone trends of 2020 has been the rise of "value flagships" — aka phones that deliver flagship experiences for less money than the $1,000 handsets we've become accustomed to over the past couple of years. The Pixel 5 and iPhone 12 are two such phones, with both coming in at $700. They aren't necessarily cheap, but they're premium offerings from Google and Apple that are a bit easier on the wallet compared to other options out there. Both the Pixel 5 and iPhone 12 are top-notch handsets that do a lot right, but there are a few things about the Pixel 5 that give it an edge over what Apple's offering this year. If you can't decide between either phone, here are five reasons why the Pixel 5 may be the better choice. Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW! The Pixel 5 has a smoother 90Hz display

One of the biggest advantages of the iPhone 12 compared to the iPhone 11 is its upgraded display. Apple finally ditched the iPhone 11's 720p LCD panel in favor of a 1080p OLED one, and the end result is a screen that looks infinitely better. Even so, the Pixel 5 still manages to offer an even nicer one. It's very similar to the iPhone 12 in that it's an OLED 1080p screen, but the Pixel 5 has a faster refresh rate of 90Hz compared to the 60Hz offered on the iPhone 12. In day-to-day use, this means that all of your scrolling and swiping looks considerably smoother on the Pixel compared to the iPhone. Fast refresh rates between 90 and 120Hz have become fairly common for higher-end smartphones, so the lack of one on the iPhone 12 is pretty disappointing. You wouldn't notice it at all if you've never used a phone with anything other than a 60Hz screen, but once you upgrade to 90Hz or higher, it's hard to go back. Some people value fast refresh rates more than others, but the fact that Google's able to offer one on the Pixel 5 for a lower price than the iPhone 12 is pretty noteworthy. Google still offers the best camera experience

On the surface, both the Pixel 5 and iPhone 12 have incredible camera systems. Google and Apple have been refining their camera formulas for a few years at this point, and that's perfectly evident with each handset. No matter which phone you go with, you can rest assured you'll be able to take some really great shots. That said, Google still manages to come out ahead with the Pixel 5. While the camera hardware in the Pixel 5 is pretty old at this point, Google's image processing continues to be one of the best ones out there. Specifically, the Pixel 5 does a better job with low-light/night photos, zoomed-in shots, and generally produces colors that are more pleasing to look at. You also get some fun software features to play around with, such as Portrait Light for drastically changing the look of a portrait photo in the blink of an eye. The iPhone 12 still has the upper-hand in the video department, but if your primary focus is on still photographs, you'll be better suited with the Pixel 5. Face ID in 2020 is a pain in the butt

In 2020, face masks are just a normal part of life. Whether you're at work, going out to get groceries, or on a socially-distanced walk to get some fresh air, you (should) have a mask on. Unfortunately for the iPhone 12, that makes using Face ID kind of impossible. Face masks simply don't work with Face ID, so if you have one on and need to unlock your phone, that means needing to enter your PIN. That may not sound like a big deal, but if you spend a lot of your day wearing a face mask, having to type in your PIN multiple times per day gets really old really quickly. The Pixel 5 avoids this hassle by offering a fingerprint sensor on its back. Just place your finger on the sensor, the phone unlocks in a flash, and you can get on with your day. It's an advantage we wouldn't have thought about a year ago, but seeing as how we're probably going to be wearing masks for the foreseeable future, it's a legit thing you should consider before buying your next phone. All of the exclusive Pixel features are fantastic

Whether it be iMessage or AirDrop, everyone knows about the exclusive software features you get with an iPhone. There's no underestimating how useful some of these things can be, but you also shouldn't sleep on what Google offers with its Pixel phones. In fact, for some potential shoppers, what you get on the Pixel 5 could be a lot more valuable than what the iPhone 12 brings to the table. Let's start with one of my personal favorites — spam filtering. Just about everyone gets spam calls, and no matter who you are, having to deal with them is a huge annoyance. In the Google Phone app on the Pixel 5, you're given a few different ways to filter these out. These include: See caller and spam ID: Identify business and spam numbers

Filter spam calls: Prevent suspected spam calls from disturbing you

Verified Calls: See the caller ID and reason for incoming calls from businesses When I get a call on my Pixel 5 and it's suspected to be spam, I never hear the phone ring and can go on with my day. If it's a random number that isn't automatically classified as a spam call, I can screen the call using the Google Assistant and have it answer on my behalf. One of the more recent additions, Hold for Me, takes the Assistant a step further by allowing it to hold your spot in line if you're on a phone call and waiting to talk to a customer service rep. Another feature I find difficult to live without is Now Playing, which is basically like having Shazam running 24/7 in the background with virtually zero impact on battery life and being able to work completely offline. If a song is playing in the background and I want to know what it is, all I have to do is look on my lock screen and it's right there. I could go on and on about all of the Pixel's software features, but suffice to say that there's a lot to sink your teeth into. There are some people that will always get more out of what's offered on iOS, but year after year, Google continues to make a compelling argument as to why its version of Android is the best currently available. You get more storage for less money

If you plan on keeping your phone for two or more years, it's absolutely critical that you have enough storage for everything you want to do. Even if you have a blazing-fast processor or gorgeous display, none of that matters if you hit a storage wall and run out of room for your apps, games, photos, etc. Here, the Pixel 5 gets another win. When you buy the Pixel 5 for $700, you're getting 128GB of storage. That's the only version of the phone Google sells, and while that could be limiting for some power users, 128GB should be more than enough space for the vast majority of people. Comparatively, the iPhone 12 at the same $700 price only comes with 64GB. If you want to upgrade to 128GB, you'll end up paying $750. That's not a horrible price hike to double your storage, but the fact remains that you get more room for the same price with the Pixel 5 (in addition to all of its other benefits mentioned throughout this article). Which phone do you prefer? That's why we prefer the Pixel 5 over the iPhone 12, and now we want to hear from you. What about the Pixel 5 makes it your preferred device? Or if you're more of an Apple person, why does the iPhone 12 work better for you than the Pixel? Drop a comment below and let us know!