If you're in the market for an affordable fitness band, you won't find anything better than what Xiaomi has to offer. For the last five years, the Chinese manufacturer dominated the value wearable market on the back of stellar fitness trackers that retailed for $30 or less.
The Mi Band 4 continues that heritage, but it also comes with features that you just won't find for under $100. You get a large 0.95-inch color AMOLED display, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 50-meter water resistance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and a 20-day battery life. The Mi Band 4 is now on sale for $30, making it one of the best deals this Black Friday.
Unmatched value
Xiaomi Mi Band 4
The best budget fitness band money can buy.
The Mi Band 4 has all the features you'll find in a high-end fitness band, but it comes in at just $30. You get a large AMOLED screen with notification mirroring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 20-day battery life. There's activity tracking and 50-meter water resistance as well, making it the ideal fitness tracker.
The Mi Band 4 is one of those products that's incredibly easy to recommend. It works with all Android devices running KitKat and above, and the user interface on the band itself is lag-free. It has notification mirroring and the ability to mirror calls to your wrist, and the large 0.95-inch AMOLED screen is just a joy to use everyday.
What makes the Mi Band 4 truly stand out is the sheer number of features on offer. There's Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a heart rate sensor with the ability to continually monitor your heart rate, and activity tracking that now includes swimming as well.
The 50-meter water resistance is much more than what you usually find in this category, and the Mi Band 4 also outshines other options when it comes to battery life. With a 20-day battery life, you'll only have to charge the fitness band once a month.
The fact that you're getting all of these features for just $30 makes the Mi Band 4 an unmissable deal for Cyber Monday.
