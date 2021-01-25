It's no secret that Samsung is one of the most prominent brands in the Android space. Whether it be its mainstream Galaxy S flagships, bleeding-edge folding phones, or anything else in between, the entire market pays attention whenever Samsung makes a move.

Samsung continues to make incredible smartphones, but if you take a look around certain parts of the internet, you'll find that not everyone is thrilled with the direction the company is headed.

With the most recent Galaxy S21 losing features like expandable storage and MST — along with there being rumors that the Galaxy Note brand is dying this year — some fans are concerned about the company's future. Here's what a few of them had to say in our forums:

This got us to wondering — Is 2021 going to be the year you ditch Samsung?

Join the conversation in the forums!