It's no secret that Samsung is one of the most prominent brands in the Android space. Whether it be its mainstream Galaxy S flagships, bleeding-edge folding phones, or anything else in between, the entire market pays attention whenever Samsung makes a move.

Samsung continues to make incredible smartphones, but if you take a look around certain parts of the internet, you'll find that not everyone is thrilled with the direction the company is headed.

With the most recent Galaxy S21 losing features like expandable storage and MST — along with there being rumors that the Galaxy Note brand is dying this year — some fans are concerned about the company's future. Here's what a few of them had to say in our forums:

subguy812

I see many Note 20U users saying they are unhappy with Samsung's decisions, not just with the S21, but actually the unrest has been growing. I am included in this group. Once it is time for a new device, generally I pick up a couple a year, what is next? Any ideas of what models, companies have you attention?

Rukbat

I went from Samsung to Google for the Visual Core, the tech support and the fact that rooting isn't something the tech support people care about. (I had to send them a debug dump to fix a problem, but the phone was rooted. The technician just asked me to unroot and take another dump, so he wouldn't have to wade through all the additional things in the dump.)

L0n3N1nja

I'll probably just use my N20 Ultra for a few years if I'm not happy with what Samsung offers. Sadly none of the other OEMs interest me right now, I might actually jump to Apple one day depending how things go.

Morty2264

What a great thread! To be honest, I've truly loved my S10 and don't want to give it up! But when my phone eventually quits, I'd either stay with Samsung or go back to Pixel. I really loved my Google Pixel 2 and wouldn't mind giving the Pixel 5 or even the Pixel 6 a whirl in the future. The thing is, Samsung phones are just getting too big and unwieldy for me. And I miss the camera experience...

This got us to wondering — Is 2021 going to be the year you ditch Samsung?

Join the conversation in the forums!

