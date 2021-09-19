Following an awards show that was mostly virtual last year, the 73rd Emmy Awards will once again be held in person albeit with a smaller number of nominees in attendance and we have all the details on how you can watch this year's Emmys on TV or online.

The Primetime Emmy Awards are held each year to celebrate excellence in primetime television programming in the U.S. The awards show is run and voted on by members of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and while previous years have consisted of nominees from actual television, this year's lineup of nominees features more programs from streaming services than ever before.

While Jimmy Kimmel hosted last year's Emmys, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be taking over the role for this year's awards show. This will be his first time hosting the Emmys but apparently he is a big television buff himself.

When it comes to the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards, Netflix's The Crown and Disney's The Mandalorian lead the pack with 24 nominations each followed by Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso with 20 nominations.

Whether you're an avid television fan or just want to see some of Hollywood's biggest stars take the outdoor stage at the Event Deck in Los Angeles, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards from anywhere in the world.

2021 Emmy Awards - When and where?

The 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19 at the Event Deck at L.A. Live right next to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1 am BST. U.S. viewers will be able to watch the Emmys on CBS, Canadians can watch the awards show on CTV, UK viewers can tune in on Sky Showcase and Australian viewers will be able to watch the event on Fox Arena.

How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards, you'll be able to do so beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS. This year's awards show will also air live on Paramount+ but you can watch it on-demand afterwards as well.

Not interested in signing up for cable or Paramount Plus just to watch the Emmys this year? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch the awards show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

FuboTV - starting at $59.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Get a 2021 Emmy Awards live stream in Canada

Canadian TV fans will be able to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live on CTV beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday. However, you can also stream the awards show in its entirety live on CTV's website or on your smartphone with the CTV app but you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live, then you'll need a Sky subscription to do so as the network will show the awards show on its brand new channel Sky Showcase. However, you will have to wait a day to watch the Emmys in the UK as Sky Showcase will show the awards show in its entirety beginning at 11pm BST on Monday.

Get a 2021 Emmy Awards live stream in Australia

Australian viewers with a Foxtel cable package will also be able to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards on Monday as Fox Arena will show the awards show at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. If you happen to be working don't worry, as the network will also show a replay of the awards show later on in the evening at 7:30pm AEST / 5:30pm AWST.

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Emmy Awards in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to see which TV shows and actors take home awards this year when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.