Realme 8 ProSource: Realme

What you need to know

  • The new Realme 8 Pro is the company's first phone with a 108MP camera.
  • It uses the same Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor as Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
  • The Realme 8 Pro willl go on sale in India from March 25 for a starting price of ₹17,999 ($248).

Realme has introduced two new additions to its impressive lineup of budget Android phones: Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

The Realme 8 Pro is the company's answer to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is one of the best cheap Android phones available right now. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. What is a little disappointing, however, is that the panel only offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Powering the Realme 8 Pro is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back of the Realme 8 Pro is a quad-camera array with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W portrait lens. In addition to being the first Realme phone with a 108MP camera, the Realme 8 Pro is the first phone to offer Tilt-shift Time-lapse video and Starry Time-lapse video. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart Charge support, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res audio certification, and a 16MP selfie camera.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The standard Realme 8 sports an identical 6.4-inch AMOLED display as the Pro model, but runs on MediaTek's Helio G95 processor instead. It also has a less impressive 64MP main sensor and supports 30W charging speeds. Surprisingly, however, the vanilla Realme 8 packs a larger 5,000mAh battery. Both phones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme 8Source: Realme

The Realme 8 starts at ₹14,999 ($205) for the 4GB/128GB version and goes up to ₹16,999 ($234) for the 8GB/128GB version. Realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, will retail for ₹17,999 ($248) in India for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹19,999 ($275) for the 8GB/128GB version. Both the new phones will be available to purchase in the country from March 25. The Realme 8 Pro will also be available in the UK from March 31 for £279.

Review: the Roborock S7's auto-lifting mop is what I've always wanted
Wax on wax off

Review: the Roborock S7's auto-lifting mop is what I've always wanted

Roborock's robot vacuums have already had the best navigation, but the Roborock S7 promises more than the usual, and at a lower price than last year's flagship, too. A self-lifting, ultrasonic scrubbing mop, redesigned main brush, and compatibility with the company's self-emptying station are the catalysts for an unbelievable, futuristic experience.

Hands On: Population: One Season 1 — War Mode, Katanas, and more
climb anything fight everywhere

Hands On: Population: One Season 1 — War Mode, Katanas, and more

Population: One has solidified itself as the defacto VR battle royale game for a reason: solid mechanics and easy pick-up and play gameplay make it a treat to play every day. Population: One Season 1 introduces Battle Passes and plenty of new unlockables, but is it worth investing in? We have the answer.