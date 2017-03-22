The Galaxy S8 countdown clock is now an official Samsung app.

Samsung's Unpacked app for Android an iOS was updated this morning with all kinds of new Galaxy S8 goodies. If you're lucky enough to go to the events in NYC or London, this app serves up a QR code so you can gain entry. For everyone else, this app will offer up a live stream of the events as they happen, and some additional information and videos surrounding the launch of this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything we know so far

It may be unfair to say this phone has been leaked more than any phone in the history of phones, but it certainly feels like it sometimes. We've had videos from every quality of camera, not to mention screenshots and press leaks and just about anything else you can imagine. There's little about the outside of this phone we're not already incredibly familiar with, but the actual presentation is going to be about the big picture. Samsung is going to show us all how this phone is more than the sum of its parts, and if history is any indicator that will be quite the spectacle.

Just like last year, the app is free if you want it now, but it's not going to do too much more than offer a countdown to the launch if you choose to install it today. If that's all you need to have fun, though, knock yourself out!