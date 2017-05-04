Behold: The best tiny cards for storing your stuff.

Update May 4: Added clarification for the Lexar UHS-II speed claim, and added Samsung's 128GB EVO Select card.

microSD cards, where they're supported, are a great way to add extra storage to an Android phone or tablet. You can easily offload photos, videos and music to the external card, thus freeing up valuable internal space for apps. And certain Android 6.0 and above phones even let you plug in a microSD and use it to directly boost your storage for all things — including apps.

But the microSD standard has been around for longer than Android, and not all cards are equal. So we've rounded up the best out there.

Best top-tier

Samsung EVO+ 256GB

Samsung EVO card

See at Amazon

Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap. In fact, it's the priciest on this list. But you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity, with 90MB/sec write speeds and 95MB/sec reads, and an enormous 256GB of space.

That's more than you'll never need in a smartphone, and the high read/write speeds will help if you're shooting lots of 4K video on a high-end phone like the Galaxy S7 (as too will that enormous capacity.) Better still, it's water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about.

Best value - capacity

Samsung EVO Select 128GB

Samsung Select

See at Amazon

If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, Samsung's128GB card is a good option — it provides a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read and write speeds to boot — up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card, and a great way to free up a ton of space on your phone or tablet.

What's more, you can pay an extra $10 at checkout and get an OTG reader thrown in too.

Best value - speed

Lexar Professional 1000x 32GB UHS-II/U3

Lexar

See at Amazon

If speed is more important, you might want to give this Lexar card a shot. It uses UHS-II flash memory and boasts read speeds of up to 150MB/sec — but only to supporting PCs and cameras, no phone we're aware of currently supports UHS-II speeds for reads and writes. The capacity isn't the greatest, but if you're up for paying $14 more you can double your capacity to 64GB.

The Lexar card also comes with a USB reader for plugging into your PC and transferring data at higher speeds.

Best Balanced

SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB UHS-I/U3

Sandisk

See at Amazon

This SanDisk card won't break the bank, but offers a great balance of speed and capacity. 64GB should be enough for most people's photo, video and offline music needs, while the card's speed rating offers up to 90MB/sec writes and 95MB/sec reads.

The card also comes with a full-sized SD adapter, for plugging into a laptop or camera.