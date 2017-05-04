Behold: The best tiny cards for storing your stuff.
Update May 4: Added clarification for the Lexar UHS-II speed claim, and added Samsung's 128GB EVO Select card.
microSD cards, where they're supported, are a great way to add extra storage to an Android phone or tablet. You can easily offload photos, videos and music to the external card, thus freeing up valuable internal space for apps. And certain Android 6.0 and above phones even let you plug in a microSD and use it to directly boost your storage for all things — including apps.
But the microSD standard has been around for longer than Android, and not all cards are equal. So we've rounded up the best out there.
Best top-tier
Samsung EVO+ 256GB
Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap. In fact, it's the priciest on this list. But you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity, with 90MB/sec write speeds and 95MB/sec reads, and an enormous 256GB of space.
That's more than you'll never need in a smartphone, and the high read/write speeds will help if you're shooting lots of 4K video on a high-end phone like the Galaxy S7 (as too will that enormous capacity.) Better still, it's water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about.
Best value - capacity
Samsung EVO Select 128GB
If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, Samsung's128GB card is a good option — it provides a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read and write speeds to boot — up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card, and a great way to free up a ton of space on your phone or tablet.
What's more, you can pay an extra $10 at checkout and get an OTG reader thrown in too.
Best value - speed
Lexar Professional 1000x 32GB UHS-II/U3
If speed is more important, you might want to give this Lexar card a shot. It uses UHS-II flash memory and boasts read speeds of up to 150MB/sec — but only to supporting PCs and cameras, no phone we're aware of currently supports UHS-II speeds for reads and writes. The capacity isn't the greatest, but if you're up for paying $14 more you can double your capacity to 64GB.
The Lexar card also comes with a USB reader for plugging into your PC and transferring data at higher speeds.
Best Balanced
SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB UHS-I/U3
This SanDisk card won't break the bank, but offers a great balance of speed and capacity. 64GB should be enough for most people's photo, video and offline music needs, while the card's speed rating offers up to 90MB/sec writes and 95MB/sec reads.
The card also comes with a full-sized SD adapter, for plugging into a laptop or camera.
Reader comments
Best MicroSD Card For Android
What is the best and fastest card I can use in my LG-V20?
I've been using the Samsung 32GB Evo+ card in my Moto X Style. It's been running great and is fast enough for me. I'm not using it as Adoptable storage and probably never will. Thinking of upgrading to the 64 gig one as I'm almost at 20GB.
Well thats a result as i just picked up one the the Sammy Promotion 256gb Evo + cards from ebay for $85 Adoptive Storage here i come.
I usually buy Kingston due to the lifetime warranty.
A lot of people are selling the Samsung EVO 256 on Ebay from the Samsung promotion. The price is around $100 now.
Well if there selling for a bill I'll get it, as I took the gear fit 2 as my gift from Samsung 256+64= a whole lot of endless memory
My Samsung Evo just recently went empty on my Note 3. I'm devastated.
What about the 200gb Sandisk card? It's regularly on sale for $60 and gives you an incredible $/GB ratio.
There are so many of these 256GB cards going for 100 dollars on CL right now bought me one and I found out another has one for only 50$ I don't need it but I can't pass on a deal like that.
If the deal is too good to be true, it is. Don't buy fake crap.
They're not necessarily fake right now with all of the people getting free ones from Samsung with the Note 7 and S7/Edge deals. The market is flooded with those right now, driving prices down.
I find this roundup ironic considering so many of AC's phone reviews omit any mention of adoptable storage or whether the handset being reviewed supports it. I had no idea you guys cared about attached storage at all.
ACTUALLY take it from me someone whos spent to many hours looking into this this very week the best card for Adoptive Storage purposes regarding speed/price even beating the Evo + Samsung cards comfortably is this SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128 GB much faster than the Samsung with 4k speeds etc.
You know what would have been nice in this article, an actual explanation of say read/write speeds instead of Amazon affiliate links.
How about mentioning that if you either plan to shoot pictures/videos higher write speeds would be favorable. It helps take pictures and repetitive pictures faster when you choose to save to SD card instead of internal storage.
Not to mention the fact UHS-3 cards reach that 150mb read speeds because of the extra physical connections that to my knowledge no phone has implemented yet.
If you are interested in a real review of MicroSD cards go here: http://thewirecutter.com/reviews/best-microsd-card/ They actually tested and posted the R/W speeds so you can review them.
Is SanDisk 64 GB UHS 1 good enough for adaptive storage purpose?
Yes, should be
If it is one of these https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-microSDXC-Standard-Packaging-SDSQUNC-064G... then I have one too.
I tried to setup my Moto G4 Plus with adaptive storage. I was immediately warned that my card had low speed and shouldn't be used for such purpose. I went ahead anyway and had to reset my phone the next day because everything opened horribly slow.
No, that's class 10. I have UHS-1
Oh, my bad. Then you are talking about this one: https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-Extreme-Memory-Speeds-Ready-SDSDQXP-064G-...
I'm about to buy one of those right now. Hopefully it works flawlessly.
*Adoptable storage. Depending on how you use adoptable storage, every microSD card is. If you don't migrate your apps and data from internal storage but keep the adopted card for raw R/W anywhere storage, there's absolutely no performance difference vs. portable storage at all because in both cases apps and data are still being read from internal storage.
I will be moving apps to the card.
In that case you definitely want to get the fastest card on the market.
got the samsung evo with the note7 promo, love it.
Same here. Waited to use it until I got my replacement in so that I wouldn't lose it if something went wrong. Need to test the thing out, Play Store here I come.
Does anyone know if the Note 7 supports the new UFS cards from Samsung?
No, it doesn't.
Just a word about UHS-II cards, most phones don't seem to have the necessary hardware to support it, so you could be wasting your money on one with no benefits.
At least you would be able to use the enhanced speed when you upgrade, kinda like getting a USB 3 thumbdrive even if you only have USB 2 ports currently.
Yeah, exactly. You buy for the future, not for the current.
Picked up a 200GB SanDisk for $58.99 last week...#LMAO!