You might think after all the action surrounding the holidays that this time of year is a little quiet when it comes to money-saving opportunities. Well, you'd be right. Things aren't nearly as crazy as Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't some great ways to save. Take a look at Best Buy right now, which just kicked off a three-day sale on electronics . This sale, which ends on Sunday night, features smart TVs, Amazon Echo devices, laptops, and more. The items on sale are only available in limited quantities, so you might find some of the stuff you want sells out before you get to it. Don't wait until Sunday then.

This sale continues through the weekend and ends Sunday night. It includes free delivery, even same-day. Get deals on Smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, and more.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has dropped to $44.99 during this sale. This price matches what we saw the Echo Show 5 hit during Black Friday. The device has jumped back up to its regular price at $90 since then, so you should grab one at this reduced cost while you can. You can also find this deal over at Amazon.

You can also save $120 on the Hisense H65 70-inch 4K smart Android TV today. We like the H65 series and gave it 4 stars out of 5. You'll like it, too, thanks to the built-in Android TV that gives you easy access to all your favorite apps. It also has Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other deals include $300 off an Apple Watch Series 5, half off Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential, $200 savings on the Surface Pro X, and more.