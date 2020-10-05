If you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, you may be able to get your hands on a Google Nest Hub for a discounted price of $50. As spotted by the folks at Chrome Unboxed, Google has launched a new promotion for select YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S., offering a $40 discount on the best smart display under $100.

Google is sending out an email about the new promotion to select YouTube Premium subscribers, with a $40 discount code that you can use to purchase a Nest Hub in Charcoal, Sand, or Aqua color from the Google Store. The offer must be redeemed by 11:59 pm PT on October 31, 2020.

While Google has offered free Nest Minis to YouTube Premium subscribers in the past, this is the first time that it is offering a big discount on one of its smart displays. Google is also offering its new Chromecast for free to first-time YouTube TV subscribers who make at least one payment towards their subscription before the end of the year.