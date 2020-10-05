Nest Hub Review 10Source: Android Central

If you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, you may be able to get your hands on a Google Nest Hub for a discounted price of $50. As spotted by the folks at Chrome Unboxed, Google has launched a new promotion for select YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S., offering a $40 discount on the best smart display under $100.

Google is sending out an email about the new promotion to select YouTube Premium subscribers, with a $40 discount code that you can use to purchase a Nest Hub in Charcoal, Sand, or Aqua color from the Google Store. The offer must be redeemed by 11:59 pm PT on October 31, 2020.

While Google has offered free Nest Minis to YouTube Premium subscribers in the past, this is the first time that it is offering a big discount on one of its smart displays. Google is also offering its new Chromecast for free to first-time YouTube TV subscribers who make at least one payment towards their subscription before the end of the year.

Google's Nest Hub is among the more affordable smart displays that you can buy right now. Despite its affordable pricing, however, the Nest Hub has a beautiful design and a vibrant 7-inch display.

