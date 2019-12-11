Your Phone Companion AndroidSource: Windows Central

What you need to know

  • Your Phone for Insiders now supports pen input.
  • The pen input supports pressure sensitivity, allowing for more precise drawing and notes.
  • Your Phone now supports keyboard, mouse, touch, and pen inputs.

The Your Phone app for Insiders now supports pen input (via Neowin). The update means that Your Phone supports keyboard, mouse, touch, and pen inputs. Analy Otero Diaz, the Principal Program Manager Lead at Microsoft working on apps, announced the functionality on Twitter.

Pen input works with active pens and supports pressure sensitivity, which gives people more options for drawing and taking notes.

Your Phone is still a relatively new app from Microsoft and continues to gain new capabilities. You can check out our hands-on with Your Phone as well as our hands-on with the phone call relaying feature to see the app in action. The Your Phone app is built into Windows 10 but requires the Your Phone Companion app.

Your Phone Companion

Your Phone allows you to sync text messages, photos, and notifications from your phone to your Windows 10 PC.

