The Your Phone app for Insiders now supports pen input ( via Neowin ). The update means that Your Phone supports keyboard, mouse, touch, and pen inputs. Analy Otero Diaz, the Principal Program Manager Lead at Microsoft working on apps, announced the functionality on Twitter.

Hey #WindowsInsiders ! In addition to touch, mouse, and keyboard, you can now use pen in phone screen to interact with your mobile apps! It will respect pressure sensitivity on apps that support it. Check it out in the #YourPhone app! pic.twitter.com/XbFLMMuTZ8

Pen input works with active pens and supports pressure sensitivity, which gives people more options for drawing and taking notes.

Your Phone is still a relatively new app from Microsoft and continues to gain new capabilities. You can check out our hands-on with Your Phone as well as our hands-on with the phone call relaying feature to see the app in action. The Your Phone app is built into Windows 10 but requires the Your Phone Companion app.