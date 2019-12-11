What you need to know
- Your Phone for Insiders now supports pen input.
- The pen input supports pressure sensitivity, allowing for more precise drawing and notes.
- Your Phone now supports keyboard, mouse, touch, and pen inputs.
The Your Phone app for Insiders now supports pen input (via Neowin). The update means that Your Phone supports keyboard, mouse, touch, and pen inputs. Analy Otero Diaz, the Principal Program Manager Lead at Microsoft working on apps, announced the functionality on Twitter.
Hey #WindowsInsiders! In addition to touch, mouse, and keyboard, you can now use pen in phone screen to interact with your mobile apps! It will respect pressure sensitivity on apps that support it. Check it out in the #YourPhone app! pic.twitter.com/XbFLMMuTZ8— Analy Otero Diaz (@AnalyMsft) December 10, 2019
Pen input works with active pens and supports pressure sensitivity, which gives people more options for drawing and taking notes.
Your Phone is still a relatively new app from Microsoft and continues to gain new capabilities. You can check out our hands-on with Your Phone as well as our hands-on with the phone call relaying feature to see the app in action. The Your Phone app is built into Windows 10 but requires the Your Phone Companion app.
Your Phone Companion
Your Phone allows you to sync text messages, photos, and notifications from your phone to your Windows 10 PC.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What true wireless earbuds are you using right now?
True wireless earbuds are everywhere in late 2019. Which ones are you using and why?
Google Fi is giving a free Nest Mini to all subscribers as a holiday gift
Google Fi subscribers are in for a treat this year because Google is giving them a brand new Nest Mini as an early Christmas present.
These 4 new Chrome features will keep your passwords safer than ever
Google is rolling out a slew of new privacy/safety features to the Chrome web browser, including real-time protection against phishing and warnings about compromised passwords.
Keep your files tidy with these File Managers for Android
There are a plethora of file manager applications on the Play Store, so it can be tough to pick the "best" one. We've done the deep-diving for you, to help you find the best file manager to use with your Android device.