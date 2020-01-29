Google has been working on call recording for its phone app for a while now. Today, we're finally able to see how it works due to the good folks at XDA Developers.

The team managed to fully enable the call recording feature on beta builds of the Google Phone app, and it apparently works pretty well. The first thing to note is that it's a call recording feature, so if it works there really isn't anything to say other than it does what it says it does.

The second thing of note is that Google alerts both the recorder and the recorded party of the potential legal issues around recordings. Callers will hear a short "This call is being recorded" message just before the recording begins. As recording consent laws vary by state and country, the firm appears to adopt a blanket notification strategy as a way to protect itself (and users) from liability, in the beta at least.