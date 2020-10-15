Verizon is launching the Motorola One 5G Ultra-Wideband, a variant of the Motorola 5G that supports Verizon's 5G bands.

You'll be able to buy the One 5G UW from today, Verizon confirmed, and as with all of Verizon's 5G phones, it'll cost you a little extra. AT&T is selling this from $445, but you'll need to shell out $550 to get this on Verizon. It's not a surprise considering that you've always paid a little more for 5G phones on Verizon's compared to other carriers, but it's still annoying.

Other than that, everything on this is the same. The quad-camera set up makes a return with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two other cameras you'll pay no notice too. The Snapdragon 765 makes a return, bringing a 90Hz screen with a powerful 5, 000 mAh battery behind it. The 4GB of RAM isn't too nice compared to something like the Pixel 4a and its 6GB of RAM for a lower price, but that's the price of 5G.

As we said, Verizon's Motorola One 5G UW is available from today from $549.99 or $22.91 if you opt for a 2-year plan.