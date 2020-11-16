What you need to know
- Amazon today announced the availability of HBO Max on its Fire TV platform.
- It'll be launching on Tuesday, November 17th.
- The existing HBO app on Fire devices will automatically update to HBO Max, and the new app will integrate with Alexa for hands-free controls.
HBO Max is finally coming to the Amazon Fire TV platform, both companies announced today. From November 17th, you'll be able to use the HBO Max app on Amazon Fire-branded devices to stream content ranging from Game of Thrones to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia said in a statement:
We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max. Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.
Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services added:
We've worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations. We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV. Alexa, play Raised by Wolves.
HBO Max will be accessible through the HBO app which will be updated to become a new HBO Max app on the 17th. The new app will allow for existing customers to sign-in and for new customers to sign up. It'll integrate with Alexa at launch so you can use commands such as "Alexa, find romance", "Alexa, find Game of Thrones" or "Alexa, play The Undoing" to navigate HBO content hands-free.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020)
Amazon's updated Fire TV stick is twice as fast as last year's model and comes with an updated remote for easier access to TV controls. It still only does 1080p, though.
