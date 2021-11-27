If you need to save some money on a high-end TV as you're browsing through the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals, the biggest savings won't be found with a 4K TV. Instead, you'll want to go big on an 8K TV. Right now, you can get $1500 off a Samsung Neo QN800A 75-Inch QLED 8K TV, or around 32% off. At just $3300, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this 8K TV.

If you're looking for 8K content, there's a lone PS5 game, The Touryst, that can run at 8K. It can also run at 120 FPS on PS5, if you're willing to sacrifice that beyond-pristine visual quality. Whichever way you want to go, this Samsung TV has you covered.

8K content isn't common right now, but this kind of savings is the perfect opportunity for future-proofing your entertainment setup. As 8K content becomes more and more common, you'll already be good to go. The TV's 120hz support, HDR and HDMI 2.1 ports all ensure that your movies, games and TV hows will look as good as possible.

$1500 off Samsung 75-inch 8K TV

Samsung Neo QN800A 75-Inch QLED 8K TV 8K content is hard to come by, but for anything you can find, this is the single best way to watch it. You'll save a ton of money by grabbing this 8K TV right now, getting you completely prepared for years down the line as more and more 8K content arrives. There's no telling how long this fantastic deal will last though, so act quick. $3,299 at Amazon

There's basically no chance this deal will last for a long time, much less see a better discount anytime soon. If you're starting to look into 8K TVs, or you're now considering buying one thanks to the size of this discount, we'd recommend you act fast so you don't miss out.