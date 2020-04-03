What you need to know
- Minecraft is available on a ton of different platforms, including older systems like the Playstation 3.
- People on these platforms still enjoy Minecraft, but these older systems are being left behind.
- This is the last month players can convert their maps from the Playstation 3 and Playstation Vita to the Playstation 4.
- This will let you access all your old maps and worlds, when you do decide to make the switch.
There are still a sizeable group of people playing on the aging Playstation 3 or even the Playstation Vita, and haven't been able to or felt the need to upgrade. There's still a lot of fun to be had on these last-generation platforms, but it's inevitable that they're being left behind. Minecraft has long since moved forward with the Bedrock Edition, which is the modern version of the game available on pretty much any modern platform, including the Playstation 4. Time is running out for Minecraft players to save all their worlds and bring them to the Playstation 4, as the ability to convert old worlds is going away after April, 2020.
If you're playing on either the Playstation 3 or Vita, or even if you just have older worlds you want to save but haven't converted them, this is the time to do it. Any maps you convert will be converted to the Playstation 4 Edition of Minecraft, which automatically becomes the new Bedrock Edition that adds faster updates, cross-play support, and the Marketplace for more skins and customizations. If you don't have a Playstation 4, you can still buy Minecraft for the Playstation 4 under your PSN account, and convert your save files anyways. They'll be there when you do have a way to play the newer version of the game!
While it's unfortunate that the ability to convert old save files is going away, it's to be expected. Console-specific versions of Minecraft have been supplanted by the platform-agnostic Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which uses the same code base to provide a consistent experience no matter where you play. At some point, the connection between the new generation and the old has to be severed.
If you're interested, you can check out Mojang's blog post for all the details.
