Everything about this smart speaker is grand, from its large 10-inch screen to its smart recognition technology, to its built-in privacy controls. It's a great way to chat with friends and loved ones, and it makes for the best digital photo frame you can buy.

If you're in the market for a new smart speaker but prefer the Google Assistant to Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa, you can't do much better than Google's Nest Hub line. With a large 10-inch display, the Nest Hub Max is fantastic for streaming your favorite shows or videos, makes for a more functional video conferencing hub, and serves as the ultimate smart home dashboard. I love mine so much, and it occupies prime real estate in the busiest room of our house — the kitchen. Don't be a turkey and miss your opportunity to grab this Black Friday deal for $50 off the Googe Nest Hub Max!

The Nest Hub Max is arguably the best Google Assistant speaker on the market today, with its combination of a 10-inch display, video camera for Duo, Meet, and Zoom chats, and smart home dashboard. Paired with Google Photos, it also makes the best, most intelligent digital frame you can buy. You can check your calendar, to-do list, or the news, and you can even leave virtual sticky notes for family members.

In my opinion, one of the best features of the Nest Hub Max is its built-in hardware privacy controls. On the back of the frame, there is a slider that completely covers the video camera and mutes the device, which is perfect for those who are concerned with privacy. Of course, if you really don't like the idea of another camera in your home, you can pick up the smaller Nest Hub without a camera for just $50 right now. If you're less worried about Google getting a look at your home and more worried about burglars or unwanted guests, the Nest Hub Max can serve as a dedicated Nest security camera when combined with a Nest Aware subscription.