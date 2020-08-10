WhatsAppSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • WhatsApp may soon allow users to use their account on multiple devices simultaneously.
  • The Facebook-owned messaging app is currently working on the feature on both Android and iOS platforms.
  • The feature is also expected to allow users to sync their chat history across devices.

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that will allow users to use a single account across multiple devices. Currently, the only way you can use WhatsApp on more than one device is through WhatsApp Web.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the feature could allow users to have the same account running on four devices simultaneously. The Facebook-owned messaging app is currently working on creating the interface for the feature on both the Android and iOS versions. To get started with the feature, users will first have to transfer their chat history. Since copying your chat history may require a lot of data, you will need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network before you can begin the login process on another device.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Whatsapp Link New Device Leaked ScreenshotSource: WABetaInfo

Unlike the current WhatsApp Web feature, which requires your phone to stay connected to the internet, the upcoming feature won't connect back to your phone all the time. Whenever you receive a new message, your chat history will be synced across platforms. The WABetaInfo report also suggests the encryption key will be changed each time a user adds or removes a device.

Since the feature is currently in development, however, it could take months before it begins rolling out to everyone.

How to set up and start using WhatsApp for Android