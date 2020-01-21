What you need to know
- Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event on February 11.
- Fans may not be able to get their hands on the phones for at least a month after that date.
- Multiple sources claim device shipments will commence on March 13.
With the reveal of the phones' expected pricing, I'm sure many of you are already considering whether to take the leap and buy one of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series. And while I hate to be the bearer of bad news, you may need to curb your enthusiasm for a while yet, even if you're willing to take the $1,200 hit to your wallet that the S20 Ultra could be.
Frandroid is reporting that the Galaxy S20 may not actually ship for well over a month after the flagship series' official unveiling at Samsung's Unpacked event set to take place in San Francisco and scheduled on February 11. The French publication cites multiple sources for its claim, making it likely to be true.
And while it may be tempting to assume the French release may simply be delayed, Samsung had previously opted for a same-day global launch for the Galaxy S10 across multiple markets, including France. There's no reason to believe Samsung will shake things up this time around.
Also: DELIVERY/SALES for the all S20 Series models will probably start on/ around 13th March.— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2020
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is gonna be 221g! Almost as much as the iPhone 11 Pro Max which is pretty heavy. But yes, the Ultra is gonna be a 6.9" beast so expected. Aluminium frame for S20/+.
Another bit of evidence lending credence to the claim is a tweet by prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal. Alongside his reveal of the full spec sheet of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, the teen tech enthusiast also pointed to the same day for the commencement of S20 shipments.
That's nearly one and a half months from now. The added bit of time may be quite useful, though, given that the S20 series' pricing may be higher than previous generations', and prospective buyers will need all the time they can get to pony up the hundreds of dollars Samsung wants for its phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy S20 will be more expensive than you think
Some new insider information has revealed the expected prices of the Galaxy S20 series, at least in Europe, with the 5G models beginning at approximately EUR 900.
Xbox basically just buried Google Stadia with latest Project xCloud update
Heating up, the streaming wars are. Today, a slew of Project xCloud additions threaten to rip Google Stadia of its, well, reason to exist.
POCO F2 has been confirmed by the company's Twitter account
POCO has confirmed on its Twitter account that the F2 is coming and brace for impact.
These motion sensors are perfect for Samsung SmartThings
We've compiled a list of SmartThings motion sensors that won't give you any headaches.