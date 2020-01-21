With the reveal of the phones' expected pricing, I'm sure many of you are already considering whether to take the leap and buy one of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series. And while I hate to be the bearer of bad news, you may need to curb your enthusiasm for a while yet, even if you're willing to take the $1,200 hit to your wallet that the S20 Ultra could be.

Frandroid is reporting that the Galaxy S20 may not actually ship for well over a month after the flagship series' official unveiling at Samsung's Unpacked event set to take place in San Francisco and scheduled on February 11. The French publication cites multiple sources for its claim, making it likely to be true.

And while it may be tempting to assume the French release may simply be delayed, Samsung had previously opted for a same-day global launch for the Galaxy S10 across multiple markets, including France. There's no reason to believe Samsung will shake things up this time around.

Also: DELIVERY/SALES for the all S20 Series models will probably start on/ around 13th March.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is gonna be 221g! Almost as much as the iPhone 11 Pro Max which is pretty heavy. But yes, the Ultra is gonna be a 6.9" beast so expected. Aluminium frame for S20/+. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2020

Another bit of evidence lending credence to the claim is a tweet by prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal. Alongside his reveal of the full spec sheet of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, the teen tech enthusiast also pointed to the same day for the commencement of S20 shipments.

That's nearly one and a half months from now. The added bit of time may be quite useful, though, given that the S20 series' pricing may be higher than previous generations', and prospective buyers will need all the time they can get to pony up the hundreds of dollars Samsung wants for its phones.