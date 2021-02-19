If you're having trouble grabbing a PS5, you've got another opportunity to try for, provided you have a spare half a million dollars. Caviar, a brand known for producing high-end luxury versions of items, has created the PS5 Golden Rock. Mad with 24-karat gold, nine of these consoles will be made and are available for the price of $499,000.

Caviar notes that some of the people inquiring about possibly purchasing one of these gold PS5s include basketball player LeBron James. In addition to the half a million gold units, less-premium but still expensive consoles are also being produced wrapped in black carbon and leather respectively.

While the vast majority of people won't have the ability or desire to buy these kinds of consoles, getting ahold of a PS5 through restocks is staying tricky. AMD CEO Lisa Su recently stated that chip shortages are going to keep the supply of PS5 units limited until sometime in the second half of 2021.

Several major PS5 games are set to release later this year, including Housemarque's Returnal and Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Different Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart editions are currently available for preorder, with the game set to release on June 11, 2021.