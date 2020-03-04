What you need to know
- Samsung's latest flagships are currently also the only devices to have the One UI 2.1 update.
- Alongside a range of other features, the Clock app has also seen a nifty upgrade.
- It now offers you the option to set Spotify as your alarm.
If you really love a particular music artist and would really like to wake up to their voice (virtually, at least), Samsung's got good news for you (via XDA Developers). With the latest One UI update (version 2.1), the Clock app has been updated to offer you the option to set Spotify as your alarm tone.
You can find the option in the "alarm sound" section of the app's settings. Using Spotify for your rooster crowing duties will play your favorite songs from the streaming service's library. Of course, this means that you need to have Spotify installed on your phone.
Unfortunately, however, One UI 2.1 is only available on the latest batch of flagships released by the South Korean giant, namely the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. If you're on an older device, you're probably rocking One UI 2.0 and won't have access to the feature.
Thankfully, you can always turn to Google. The Android maker has been offering the same feature on its Clock app for quite a while now, so if you're on an older Samsung device — or one that's not made by Samsung — you can go ahead and download the app here. In fact, it even one-ups Samsung's app by also offering YouTube Music and Pandora as options.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
