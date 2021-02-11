You can now hop on the 5G Pixel train for less than you may have expected. Google is offering a deal of £100 off the Pixel 4a 5G's asking price in the UK, bringing the pricing down to £399. This is just £20 shy of the OnePlus Nord and makes Google's not-quite a Pixel 5 phone an affordable bargain.

For that price, you're getting a Snapdragon 765 processor to bring 5G snd acceptable performance, a dual-lens camera setup (the exact same as the excellent Pixel 5), 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as standard, and Google's Pixel software support. There's n QHD screen or 144Hz refresh rate here, but the 6.2-inch FullHD+ display should be fine for most.

The deal is available from Google's main store, as well as standard UK retailers like John Lewis and Curry's. It runs from today through February 23rd, or while stocks last.

While you don't have the option to buy it in any color but Just Black in the UK, the Pixel 4a 5G had always been a good deal for someone who wants a very modern smartphone experience without paying too much. As I said, it's really close to the Pixel 5 in all the ways that matter. Sure, you're missing out on all those niceties that set high-end phones apart from the mid-range like build quality, materials, versatility in cameras, and so on. For £399, it's a lot easier to overlook those.