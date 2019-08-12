What you need to know
- DeX can now run in a window using the Note 10 and computers running Windows 7, 10, and macOS 10.13 and above.
- It requires a USB connection and the app to be installed on your PC.
- This feature is a Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ exclusive.
Samsung DeX is the closest we've come to carrying a computer in our pocket. This nifty feature found on Samsung flagships allows you to plug your phone into a monitor for a desktop-like interface.
This differs from Your Phone integration which was shown off during the Note 10 presentation in a few ways. First, Your Phone isn't exclusive to just Samsung phones. Secondly, Your Phone is completely wireless, while DeX requires a wired connection. That's something we hope Samsung will be able to incorporate in future versions of Dex though.
When DeX first launched, it required using a dedicated dock to connect, but later Samsung improved it by only requiring a simple USB to HDMI cable. Now, Samsung has found a new way for users to utilize DeX side by side with their desktop operating system.
The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will be able to run DeX in a windowed mode inside of Windows 7, 10, or macOS 10.13 or higher. All you need is a USB cable to connect it to your computer, a Galaxy Note 10 or 10+, and the desktop app.
Unfortunately, this is an exclusive feature for the Note 10 models at this time. Considering the Galaxy S10 and S10+ both run on very similar hardware, we're hoping Samsung will find a way to port the feature over in time.
Recently, we've seen Samsung bring some newer features to older hardware, such as the dedicated Night Mode and QR scanner. Both of these features have made their way from the Galaxy S10 models to the Galaxy S9, S9+, and the Note 9 via software updates in the past few months.
Let's hope Samsung continues the trend and extends the functionality of DeX to some of its more recent flagships. If you don't have a Note 10, you can still give Microsoft's Your Phone a try.
