Earlier this month, Krafton announced that it would soon relaunch popular mobile game PUBG Mobile in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company has now opened pre-registrations for the upcoming game in the country. While the game will launch on both Android and iOS, pre-registrations are currently live only on the Google Play Store.

Once you pre-register for the game, you will receive a notification as soon as the game is officially available to download. You can even have the game installed on your Android device when it launches by choosing the automatic install option when pre-registering. Pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile will also get you access to rewards such as in-game currency, Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, 300 AG, and more.