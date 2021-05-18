What you need to know
- Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India are now live on the Google Play Store.
- Battlegrounds Mobile is based on PUBG Mobile, but comes with a few changes made specifically for the Indian market.
- There is still no word on when the game will launch in the country.
Earlier this month, Krafton announced that it would soon relaunch popular mobile game PUBG Mobile in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company has now opened pre-registrations for the upcoming game in the country. While the game will launch on both Android and iOS, pre-registrations are currently live only on the Google Play Store.
Once you pre-register for the game, you will receive a notification as soon as the game is officially available to download. You can even have the game installed on your Android device when it launches by choosing the automatic install option when pre-registering. Pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile will also get you access to rewards such as in-game currency, Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, 300 AG, and more.
Krafton says Battlegrounds Mobile India has been "made for Indians." While it is fairly similar to PUBG Mobile, the game will offer India specific in-game events, outfits, and features. It will also have "its own esports ecosystem with a regular stream of tournaments and leagues."
In addition to the best Android phones, Battlegrounds Mobile India will also be compatible with all devices featuring at least 2GB RAM and running Android 5.1.1 or above. Unfortunately, however, Krafton has still not revealed the game's release date. There is also no word yet on when it plans to open pre-registrations for iOS devices.
