Amazon is rolling out new functionality to the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K that lets you search for your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix by talking to Alexa. Netflix's entire content library is now searchable by Alexa, and you can just type or use the Fire TV Stick's voice remote to ask Alexa to play content.

You'll be able to see content results from Netflix even if you're not signed in or subscribed to the service. So if you're not a Netflix subscriber and are searching for a movie on the Fire TV Stick, Amazon will trawl through Prime Video and Netflix to find if it is available on either service.

The feature is now rolling out to Fire TV Stick customers in India, and at this point it's unclear whether it will be available globally. Amazon has sold over a million Fire TV Sticks in India in just over two years, with the retailer noting that the average customer streams over two hours of content a day from the device.