The fledgling cloud-based gaming platform, Amazon Luna, just added a trio of games to its growing library. Yakuza 0, The Falconeer, and Killer Queen Black will join the service this June.

All three games are worth getting excited about: Yakuza 0 is the origin of the Yakuza series and a mature action-adventure that has players navigate the glitz and grime of crime in Japan during the 80s as Kiryu Kazuma and Goro Majima. The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game where you pilot a giant bird in high-stakes fantasy battles, and Killer Queen Black is an online multiplayer version of the popular team-based arcade game.

This announcement comes hot on the tail of today's Sonic Central presentation, which saw both Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania join the service.

Amazon Luna is currently in early access, and if you want to try out the service before it fully launches, you'll need to request an invite. If you're accepted, you'll need to sign up for the Luna+ gaming channel for $5.99 a month following a seven-day free trial.

With that, you're getting unlimited playtime, access to 50+ games, the ability to stream on two devices at a time, and 1080p/60fps gaming. Just be sure to check if your device supports the service. And be sure to check out our list of best Wi-Fi routers, as you'll need a strong and stable internet connection to play. As for where you can play Luna, it's available on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iOS devices.