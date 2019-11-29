That makes the Mi Laser Projector one of the best deals if you're in the market for a laser projector. It comes with Android TV out of the box, has excellent brightness and contrast levels, and it can project up to a 150-inch image at Full HD (1920 x 1080) while just 50cm away from the wall. I've been using this projector for the better part of two years, and I haven't had a single issue.

Xiaomi doesn't sell a lot of products in the U.S., but a welcome addition to its portfolio is the Mi Laser Projector, which is sold officially by the Chinese manufacturer on Walmart. The short-throw laser projector retails for $1,999, but for Black Friday it is on sale for $1,499 , a full $500 off. The pricing puts the U.S. version on par with the Chinese model, which lacks Android TV.

Xiaomi's Mi Laser Projector ticks all the right boxes: it has cinema-quality ALPD 3.0 laser light source tech, 5000 lumen brightness, and it can project at up to 150 inches. It runs Android TV out of the box, comes with a decent set of built-in speakers, and the picture quality is fantastic.

The best part about the Mi Laser Projector is that it comes with Android TV out of the box, which lets you download your favorite streaming services and apps directly from the Play Store. What makes the Mi Laser Projector stand out is its sleek design: with a minimal white finish, it looks great in a living room.

It has a decent set of connectivity options, including three HDMI ports at the back, one USB 3.0 port, audio out, S/PDIF, and Ethernet. The bundled remote control has a button to invoke Google Assistant, letting you play content by issuing commands.

The Mi Laser Projector also has a built-in soundbar that houses two tweeters and two woofers. I used the built-in audio for several months without the need to pick up a set of speakers, but if you're looking to match the projector's stunning visual quality with a great audio setup, I'd recommend the KEF Q150. They sound absolutely fantastic for bookshelf speakers, and they're on sale for $300, a full 50% off their retail price.

Honestly, the Mi Laser Projector is a steal at $1,499. That's a lot to pay for a product, but you're getting a short-throw laser projector that will last several years without any issues. The image quality alone makes it worth the purchase, and you also get Android TV, decent built-in audio, and sleek hardware that'll tie very well into your living room.