Xiaomi teases larger in-display fingerprint sensor with better accuracy

Right now, the Mi 8 Pro is Xiaomi's only phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and like other phones that feature the tech, it is unreliable and has a limited recognition area. If a post shared by Xiaomi president Lin Bin on Weibo is any indication, that's set to change. Bin revealed that the company is working on a next-generation in-display solution with much better accuracy and a larger recognition area.

Xiaomi's upcoming fingerprint solution will have a recognition area of 25mm x 50.2mm, with the sensor covering a significant portion of the display. It will also facilitate one-tap entry, making it easier to unlock the phone and dive straight into an app.

Bin didn't share a timeline for when we'll see the new in-display solution in a consumer product, but it is possible we could see the solution on the 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3, or possibly the successor to the Mi 8.