After making its initial appearance at the end of March, Xiaomi's Mi Band 6 is finally ready for primetime in more regions than just China. The fitness tracker has appeared on Amazon and seemed to quickly sell out before being re-listed again while also making an appearance on Walmart.

The Mi Band 6 sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with more than 60 different watch faces to choose from, along with plenty of health and fitness tracking sensors for all of your needs. These include the all-new SpO2 sensor for monitoring your blood oxygen saturation levels, along with heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, female health-tracking, and the ability to keep track of more than 30 different workout modes.

Additionally, the Mi Band 6 will gently remind you when you've been sitting for too long, offering some words of encouragement for you to get up and move around. Xiaomi also packed in a Bluetooth 5.0 chip to go along with 5ATM water resistance, ensuring that the Mi Band 6 can handle anything you need.

One particularly frustrating omission is the lack of an NFC chip for the global variant, as you won't be able to use this with Google Pay or the like. Another omission is the lack of a voice assistant, as those two features have been reserved for the Mi Band 6 that originally launched in China. Even without those two options at your disposal, there's no reason to believe that the Mi Band 6 won't still contend as one of the best fitness trackers under $100. In fact, short of the Fitbit Versa or another smartwatch, the Mi Band 6 is likely to become one of the best fitness trackers regardless of what price point you are looking at.