Xiaomi has announced the global availability of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series. It's also added a new member to the family, the Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Let's start on the more recent one — the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. As its name implies, it's a 'lite' version of the Mi 10, but that doesn't mean Xiaomi plans to shortchange you. The company will be equipping this with the very powerful Snapdragon 765G processor — rumored to sit in both the LG G9 and Pixel 5 in addition to the Nokia 8.3. Around the front, you'll find a 6.57-inch AMOLED TrueColor display (but no 90Hz refresh). The camera also seems to be similarly beefy, with Xiaomi adding a 48MP quad-camera. Specs rarely say anything substantive about cameras, so Xiaomi's promises vis à vis night mode, dynamic skyscaping et al will have to be tested in the real world first. It'll set you back ₤349 when it launches sometime in May.

As for the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, they are essentially the same as released in the Chinese market. You'll get the same big 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor 90Hz displays, a Spapdragon 865 powering the whole affair, and at least 8GB of RAM to back them.

The main differences are the cameras and batteries, with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sporting a smaller 4,500mAh battery with faster 50W fast charge while the regular Mi 10 has a 4,789 mAh battery with 30w fast charge.

The Mi 10 Pro will be available in two colors, Alpine White and Solstice Grey with 8GB of RAM and 256GB at €999. The smaller Mi 10 retains 8GB but adds a 128GB variant in addition to the 256GB edition. It'll set you back €799 and €899 respectively.