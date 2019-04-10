Xiaomi has sold over 1 million Redmi Note 7 units in just under a month

The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro went on sale for the first time in India on March 13, and Xiaomi has announced today that the series racked up over a million sales in under 30 days. That's a monumental achievement given that the phones were only available in weekly flash sales, and furthers the belief that the Redmi Note series is the one to beat in India's competitive budget category.

