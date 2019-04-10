Xiaomi has sold over 1 million Redmi Note 7 units in just under a month

The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro went on sale for the first time in India on March 13, and Xiaomi has announced today that the series racked up over a million sales in under 30 days. That's a monumental achievement given that the phones were only available in weekly flash sales, and furthers the belief that the Redmi Note series is the one to beat in India's competitive budget category.
From Xiaomi India's head of category and online sales Raghu Reddy:
We are delighted to be sharing yet another wonderful milestone achieved by our popular Redmi Note series of smartphones. It is truly humbling to see the love of our Mi Fans towards the new Redmi Note 7 series that have set themselves a class apart from their segment of smartphones.
This inspires us even more to further ramp up the supply for our popular Redmi Note 7 series and help all our Mi Fans access it easily.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro is notable for featuring a Snapdragon 675 paired with a 48MP camera, and Xiaomi made key upgrades in other areas as well. The gradient pattern design is a welcome change from its predecessors, as is the switch to USB-C charging. With the base 4GB/64GB model available for just ₹13,999, it isn't hard to see why it sold so well.
