Last week, Xiaomi teased the launch of an upgraded Redmi Note 8 variant for 2021. Although the company is yet to reveal a release date for the Redmi Note 8 2021, the phone's product page is now live on its official website.

Unsurprisingly, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is no different from its predecessor in terms of design. It has a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 13MP selfie camera. While a leak had suggested the phone would offer the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones, it actually uses a 60Hz panel. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.