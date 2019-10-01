Android users can rejoice, as it seems Microsoft is gearing up to publish Project xCloud and Xbox home console streaming very soon. A new app just appeared on the Google Play Store specifically for that purpose, and you can grab it right over here. It is, however, currently unavailable in certain regions.
Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) on Google Play
The app recommends users sign up for public tests in the U.S., UK, and South Korea, which you can do over here. It notes that access is limited to Project xCloud, as Microsoft rolls out the service across the world. It's expected to go into testing some time in October 2019.
- Stream Xbox games to your Android phone or tablet
- Enjoy console-quality games like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves directly from the cloud with Project xCloud (Preview)
- Stream Xbox One games installed on your console with Xbox Console Streaming (Preview)
- Play over WiFi or your mobile network
- Use an Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth; optionally, clip it to your phone (clip sold separately)
- Project xCloud (Preview) is a first look at game streaming with Xbox, and we anticipate a high demand for a limited number of spaces
Project xCloud is Microsoft's cloud-based service, using Azure to stream games to any supported region across the world. Home console streaming will allow you to use your own Xbox as the server, which will work most optimally within home networks.
For details on how to get prepared for both services, check out the links below.
