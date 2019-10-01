Android users can rejoice, as it seems Microsoft is gearing up to publish Project xCloud and Xbox home console streaming very soon. A new app just appeared on the Google Play Store specifically for that purpose, and you can grab it right over here. It is, however, currently unavailable in certain regions.

Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) on Google Play

The app recommends users sign up for public tests in the U.S., UK, and South Korea, which you can do over here. It notes that access is limited to Project xCloud, as Microsoft rolls out the service across the world. It's expected to go into testing some time in October 2019.