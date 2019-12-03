Wyze Lock lifestyleSource: Wyze

What you need to know

  • The lock will get Alexa and Google Assistant support in 2020.
  • Door position detection is also built-in, so it can automatically lock behind you.
  • The Wyze Lock will be $90 and will not require a subscription wheny it fully launches February 2020.

Wyze was founded in 2017, and its first product was the $20 Wi-Fi-connected camera that has become a highly successful device. Wyze is now entering further into the smart home realm with a smart door lock aptly named the Wyze Lock.

The Wyze Lock comes into the marketplace at $90 and will have some pretty intriguing features available without a subscription. Wyze will include built-in door position detection without the need for additional sensors outside of the lock itself. This means that it can lock automatically behind you when the door is closed. The lock will also be able to unlock automatically as you near it. It will, of course, also have the ability to lock or unlock remotely with your phone.

This summer, Wyze expanded its goal to "become the most customer-centric smart home technology company" outside of the Wyze Cam and Wyze Cam Pan with other smart home devices. It began offering the Wyze Sense, which consists of contact and motion sensors that communicate through a "hub," which plugs into the back of a Wyze Cam.

Wyze also released a connected bulb, Wyze Bulb, and a connected plug with the Wyze Plug. These products stay within the ethos of low-cost devices, but with features, we generally see on higher-cost products.

If you're interested, the new Wyze Lock is available today for just $90 to early access users and will be fully released February 2020.

