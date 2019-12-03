What you need to know
- The lock will get Alexa and Google Assistant support in 2020.
- Door position detection is also built-in, so it can automatically lock behind you.
- The Wyze Lock will be $90 and will not require a subscription wheny it fully launches February 2020.
Wyze was founded in 2017, and its first product was the $20 Wi-Fi-connected camera that has become a highly successful device. Wyze is now entering further into the smart home realm with a smart door lock aptly named the Wyze Lock.
The Wyze Lock comes into the marketplace at $90 and will have some pretty intriguing features available without a subscription. Wyze will include built-in door position detection without the need for additional sensors outside of the lock itself. This means that it can lock automatically behind you when the door is closed. The lock will also be able to unlock automatically as you near it. It will, of course, also have the ability to lock or unlock remotely with your phone.
This summer, Wyze expanded its goal to "become the most customer-centric smart home technology company" outside of the Wyze Cam and Wyze Cam Pan with other smart home devices. It began offering the Wyze Sense, which consists of contact and motion sensors that communicate through a "hub," which plugs into the back of a Wyze Cam.
Wyze also released a connected bulb, Wyze Bulb, and a connected plug with the Wyze Plug. These products stay within the ethos of low-cost devices, but with features, we generally see on higher-cost products.
If you're interested, the new Wyze Lock is available today for just $90 to early access users and will be fully released February 2020.
Big features, small package
Wyze Cam
It's kinda cute
With an articulating arm and magnetic base, the Wayze Cam can mount almost anywhere to help you keep an eye on anything you like. Offering 1080p streaming, two-way audio, night vision, onboard micro SD card for storage, and more for such a low price is a great way to enter the home monitoring world.
Forget your keys
Wyze Lock
Affordable smart lock
Connected locks can be quite convenient to have. Whether it's because you forgot your keys, want to let someone in while you're at work, or lock the door because you forgot to when you left. Wyze Lock also gets you auto-locking and unlocking so you can keep your keys and phone in your pocket.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Two months of delayed security updates for the Pixel 4 — what gives?
Pixel phones are supposed to be the first to get software updates, but for two months in a row, the Pixel 4 has been hit with delayed security patches.
Google and Dominos delivered Pixels and pizzas on Cyber Monday
Pizza and Pixels is a winning combo if we've ever heard one, and for eight hours on Cyber Monday, it was. That's because Google and Dominos teamed up to deliver the new Pixel 4 smartphone along with a pizza to one lucky city for the day.
These are the best apps, games, and movies of 2019 according to Google Play
Google has revealed the best apps, games, movies, and books for 2019 with its annual Best of Play awards. Check the list to see if your favorites made it or what you need to check out before the end of the year.
Turn your Galaxy into a desktop with these DeX accessories
Samsung DeX can turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, and getting your DeX on does not have to cost hundreds of dollars! These accessories can help you get up and running without going over-budget.