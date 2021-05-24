Get everything you need for a killer entertainment setup in one go with Woot's current sale featuring refurbished 4K TVs, HDTV antennae, universal remotes, all the cables you need and more. You don't have to buy everything, but you can definitely round out your own experience by getting whatever you might be lacking. Watch digital signals, including major news networks and sports, without a cable subscription with an HDTV antenna for just $13.99 or get the TV of your dreams with options ranging from JVC's 55-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $444.99 to Samsung's 85-inch 8K TV on sale for $7,799.99.

One of the items on sale is Logitech's Harmony 350 universal remote. It's down to $63.99 in refurbished condition and comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. The remote can control up to eight devices at once, which includes everything from your TV to your gaming console to any home audio setup you may have. It's compatible with nearly 300,000 items from different brands. The remote even has programmable preset buttons you can use to jump instantly to your favorite and most used channels or apps.

Among the TVs on sale, the Samsung Q60T series has a wide variety of sizes on sale. You can go for a 55-inch TV for just $599.99 or upgrade to the 85-inch version in the series on sale for $1,749.99. It really just depends on whether you need a nice secondary set for a kids' room or a bedroom or you're looking for your living room's centerpiece. The choice is up to you, but you'll get great image quality, 4K upscaling, and a capable smart platform no matter what.

All the TVs are factory reconditioned and come with varying warranties. Woot also has a mandatory shipping fee, and the only way to avoid it is to use your Amazon Prime membership.