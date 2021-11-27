With the end of the year coming up, people will want to get into shape to work off their holiday eating or just as a New Year's resolution. One of the best ways to do that is with a smart scale that can help you target what you need to work on, and the Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale is just the thing to do the job.

If you're looking to spice up your home with some Black Friday smart home deals, the Withings Body+ Smart Scale is an excellent addition to any residence. This is one of the best smart scales you can buy because it doesn't just tell you your weight, it can measure your body composition, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. It can help you set goals with nutrition tracking, and it automatically syncs up with your smartphone via the companion app. It's also compatible with Google Fit, Apple Health, and plenty more apps, so you can keep all your metrics in one place.

The Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale normally retails for $99, but you can save $30 during Black Friday weekend when you buy it from Best Buy. But act fast as the deal will only last through cyber Monday! You can also score one for a little bit cheaper if you buy it from Amazon.

Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale This sleek smart scale from Withings makes keeping track of your health and fitness fun and easy, giving you near-instant access to your most important metrics straight to your phone. And for a limited time, you can save up to 39% off. $69 at Best Buy

$60 Amazon

One of the best features of the Withings Body+ Smart Scale is that it can recognize up to 8 individual users, meaning you won't have to worry about someone else using the scale and messing up your metrics. That makes the Withings Smart Scale an ideal Black Friday buy for the whole family.