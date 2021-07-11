History will be on the line at today's men's singles final at Wimbledon 2021 when Italy's Matteo Berrettini goes up against Serbia's five-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and we have all the details on how you can watch the match on TV or online.

In addition to being the first Italian male tennis player to make it into the singles final at Wimbledon, Berrettini is also the first Italian man to play in any Grand Slam final since 1976. At Friday's match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, Berrettini started off strong by winning the first two sets 6-3, 6-0. Hurkacz turned things around in the third set with a 3-7 win before Berrettini clinched the victory with a 6-4 fourth set. The last Italian player to reach a Grand Slam final was Adriano Panatta 45 years ago and he has acted as Berrettini's mentor since his childhood.

Djokovic, who is currently the world's #1 tennis player, also earned his place at the men's singles final on Friday when he defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-3, 7-5, 7-5 in four sets in his 41st Grand Slam semifinal. Djokovic is currently the favorite to win today's match but Berrettini could make history if he ends up being the winner.

During his professional career which began in 2003, Djokovic has won the tournament a total of five times with his latest win at Wimbledon taking place in 2019 when he defeated Switzerland's Roger Federer in 2019. If Djokovic takes home another win today, he'll be tied with Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal who both hold a record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Whether you're rooting for Djokovic, Berrettini or just want to see history be made at Wimbledon 2021, we'll show you how to watch the men's singles final from anywhere in the world.

Wimbledon 2021 finals - When and where?

The Men's Final and Mixed Doubles Final at this year's Wimbledon Champion will be held on Sunday, July 11. The finals will begin at 9am ET / 6am PT in the U.S. where fans can watch them on ESPN and at 11am BST in the UK where they'll be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2021 finals in the UK for free

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the Wimbledon 2021 finals for free on TV on BBC and online using BBC iPlayer. The network will show the Men's Final on BBC One beginning at 1:05pm BST on Sunday.

BBC iPlayer Stream the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon 2021 for free online with BBC iPlayer. Free at BBC iPlayer

How to watch the Wimbledon 2021 finals live in the U.S.

US viewers will be able to watch the Wimbledon finals on ESPN or ESPN+ beginning at 9am ET / 6am PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch all of the matches at Wimbledon 2021? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to ESPN so you can watch the conclusion to this year's tournament online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to both ESPN and the Tennis Channel, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange Sports Extra package for $46 per month. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR. In order to watch the Tennis Channel though, you'll need to sign up for the service's Choice package for$84.99 per month

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - FuboTV's Sports Plus package for $75.99 gives you access to the Tennis Channel as well as over 80 other channels but not ESPN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Fubo TV Since FuboTV carries Fox Sports, you can use it to tune in and watch Copa America live action from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch the Wimbledon 2021 finals in Canada

Canadian tennis fans will be able to watch all of the action at the Wimbledon finals on TSN and the network's coverage of the finals on Sunday will begin at 9am ET / 6am PT.

If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if there are other sports or events you want to watch.

Get a Wimbledon 2021 finals live stream in Australia for free

Just like in the UK, Australian tennis fans will be able to watch the Wimbledon finals on TV on Channel 9 and online using the network's free streaming service 9Now beginning at 11pm AEST / 9pm AWST on Sunday. Die-hard Tennis fans may want to consider signing up for Stan Sport though as the streaming service will offer additional coverage of all the action at Wimbledon 2021. A subscription to Stan Sport costs an additional AUD$ 10 per month on top of a subscription to Stan which costs AUD$ 10.

Watch Wimbledon 2021 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Wimbledon 2021 in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the two-week long tennis tournament you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.