Best answer: Yes, you'll be able to keep your favorite Fitbit Inspire band to use on the Inspire 2. If you're new to the Inspire line of Fitbits, you can shop for bands that fit the original Inspire and use them on the latest version too!
- Driven to move: Fitbit Inspire 2 ($99 at Amazon)
- Comfy canvas: Maledan Fabric Inspire 2 Band (From $8 at Amazon)
Can you use bands from the Fitbit Inspire on the Inspire 2?
With the new Fitbit Inspire 2 out, it's a good idea to check if the original Fitbit Inspire band fits the Inspire 2 since there a lot of replacement band options out there. Well, Fitbit Inspire fans are in luck.
When the new Inspire was designed, Fitbit decided to stick with the same band size and connection, leading to a much broader selection of replacement band options. One of the Inspire 2's best features is its size.
Of course, changing out the Inspire 2s strap can be about more than just comfort. It's also a great way to help the tracker better fit with your personal style. From the wide range of materials, colors, and available clasp styles, there's a way to get the perfect feel and look with the Inspire 2.
Fitbit has long been one of the best fitness trackers brands out there, and the Inspire 2 does an excellent job at keeping that tradition alive. There are a lot of health-tracking sensors in its tiny package for keeping tabs on your heart rate, calories, sleep info, and so much more. It even can automatically recognize over 20 different exercises using a technology called SmarTrack.
Being as compact as it makes this fitness tracker extremely comfortable to wear for both workouts and as a daily step counter — the perfect band can take that comfort to another level.
Whether you plan to use your Fitbit Inspire 2 for recording your fitness history through a wide range of workouts or just to keep an eye on your sleep and daily heart rate, there's a broad selection of bands that will work perfectly for it.
Tiny tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2
With bountiful bands
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is both a very capable fitness tracker and comfortable to wear. However, changing out the band the comes on it can give you additional style options while also help you find the perfect fit for your fitness goals.
Fabric to fit you
Maledan Fabric Inspire 2 Band
Options are great to have
This canvas replacement band for your Fitbit Inspire 2 is an excellent way to give your fitness tracker a new look but also a different feel. The soft fabric conforms to your wrist and allows your skin to breathe, making it seem like the band isn't even there.
