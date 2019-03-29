Over-ear vs. On-Ear vs. In-Ear

Over-ear headphones generally rest around your ears and seal to your head. On-ear headphones, however, rest directly on your ears. The best choice really boils down to personal preference. On-ear models' edge over over-ear, for example, is that it reduces the likelihood of your ears getting hot due to a complete seal around your ears. On-ear will also attempt to mimic the immersion that over-ear headphones have, so you theoretically won't be missing out on key features.

In-ear headphones (usually earbuds or IEMs), on the other hand, are a completely different class of headphone. In-ears often try to mimic over-ear headphones but instead of covering your entire ear, it goes in your ear canal (hence in-ear). This isn't always the case — Apple's AirPods are considered in-ear earbuds yet rest on your ear instead of in your ear. They also don't feature any sort of noise isolation.

How do I know if on-ear headphones will be comfortable for me?

For on-ear or over-ear headphones, you should check what material the pads are made out of. This will affect how the headphone feels on your ears but also the clamping force (how much pressure is applied).

Some headphones may feel really nice on your ears but may have a strong clamping force. This can cause some comfort issues after a longer period of time. On the other hand, they may not feel that great on your ears but are more comfortable over long periods of time.