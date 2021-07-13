If the recent Pixel 6 specs leak proves true, it will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera, up to 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 4614mAh battery; the Pixel 6 Pro will upgrade to QHD+ resolution, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Pixel 5 outperformed its Snapdragon, but it still lagged behind other flagships. Will the Pixel 6 follow that trend? That's all perfectly respectable for a 2021 phone lineup. Unfortunately, we have no mention of an LTPO display, so we can't count on VRR for a battery boost. Otherwise, its specs compare favorably against most other recent flagships, except perhaps for massive, overpowered handsets like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But we have to talk about Whitechapel and its comparison to the Snapdragon 780G. We know that chip is 40% more powerful and more energy-efficient than the 765G found in the Pixel 5, which we called the "best Pixel ever." For context, it outperformed other phones with faster Snapdragon processors for daily use and did just fine playing Android games, but it struggled with some demanding tasks like photo processing.

As for the Pixel 6, we heard from leaker Yogesh that Whitechapel's "current performance on PVT units [are] closer to SD870" and that "they are not trying to match SD888. Google's focus is on ML & so the raw AI performance is matched to that of other leading mobile chips." If we take this leak at face value, Google took the parts for the energy-efficient Snapdragon 780G and has it performing as fast as the much faster Snapdragon 870, which is no small feat. It will sound familiar to iPhone fans: those phones typically have "worse" chipsets than the latest Snapdragons but outperform them in benchmarks thanks to Apple optimization. Will Android shoppers chasing powerful hardware turn their noses up at Whitechapel's intangible success with lesser tech? On the other hand, Google has optimized mid-range hardware without any intention of matching the Snapdragon 888 found in other 2021 phones. When the iPhone 13 launches in September or the Galaxy S22 in early 2022, they're likely only to widen the performance gap. Will Android shoppers chasing powerful hardware turn their noses up at Whitechapel's intangible success with lesser tech? Despite the Pixel 6 Pro's upgrades, Google still doesn't appear to relish the idea of battling head-on with the smartphone heavyweights for sheer performance. Instead, it will offer ultra-fast Google Assistant commands, streamlined Android 12 performance with exclusive Material You customization, and the promise that the phone will remain functional and secure until 2026. But it picks more efficient chips so it can price its phones more reasonably than competing flagships. Do Android fans want optimization or power?