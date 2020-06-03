A lot of people love apps like Snapchat and Instagram. A lot of those same people hate Snapchat or Instagram when they check out the quality of photos and video the apps upload. And most of them are using an Android phone. It can be pretty frustrating when you see just how good the camera on your phone is compared to the quality your friends and followers see when you upload a video, but know that you or your phone probably aren't to blame. It's just a case where there isn't enough development time to make everything perfect. Software development is hard

There are a lot of people working on super-popular apps like Instagram and Snapchat. When your app does so many things, like capture video, play video, upload video, and then do all the social interaction "stuff," you need plenty of talented people developing it. It's the case of one versus many again. When you add hundreds of different phones with hundreds of different cameras and hundreds of different screen sizes and resolutions, it can seem impossible. With Android, that's what you have. Developers have a particular set of rules and instructions about how to use the camera in iOS because there are so few models, and Apple does the work of making a set of rules that work on all of them. That's not how Android works. If you want a big phone with a big screen, you have plenty of choices from plenty of companies. The same goes if you want a smaller phone or a cheap phone or an ultra-high resolution phone. Android is software that works on many things, while iOS is software that works on just a few things that all come from the same company. That means that there are countless different camera setups that Snapchat and Instagram need to support. And they could offer the same level of quality and support that is there for iOS if they wanted to, but that would mean hiring a lot more people and taking a lot more time. There is a basic way to use an Android camera that works for every phone, but it's not great. Google learned this early in Android's life: developers either can't or don't want to support many models of phones with many different camera setups. The solution was to offer a bare minimum level of support that works with every phone. Your new Galaxy S20 might have a spectacular camera, but with none of the extra features and none of the automatic control that Samsung built into it available, you get that bare minimum. And it shows. Google is trying