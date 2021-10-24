There was a veritable fountain of new Pixel features and offerings during the Pixle 6 and 6 Pro launch, from the most significant camera upgrade the Pixel line has ever seen to lightning-fast dictation and AI skills. While all of the fawning over Real Tone, Direct My Call, Magic Eraser, and all the dynamic wonder of Material You, there was one announcement that wasn't presented during the launch event, but rather relegated to a press release and a new page on the Google Store titled: Pixel Pass.

Pixel Pass is a subscription that bundles your monthly phone payment in with payments for Google One storage, Google Play Pass, YouTube Premium, and extended warranty and accidental damage protection. In theory, the service sounds great, and it saves you hundreds over the two years of service, but there are more than a few catches.

You can't add Pixel Pass to a Pixel 6 you buy from a carrier or retailer: You have to subscribe to Pixel Pass through the Google Store or Google Fi because the phone's financing is tied into the payments.

If you already subscribe to Google One, Google Play Pass, or YouTube Premium, you'll have to cancel that service and re-subscribe through Pixel Pass.

You only get 200GB of Google One storage.

It's only available in the United States.

You have to buy the unlocked or Google Fi model, meaning you cannot get a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro model with mmWave support.

Of course, $45 a month for five services alongside your shiny new phone might look like a good deal considering how expensive most phones' monthly installments look these days. Of course, not all of you might want Google Play Pass or YouTube Premium, and it's important to look at how things break down.

Pixel Pass pricing breakdown:

200GB Google One: $3/mo. x 24 months = $72

YouTube Premium: $12/mo. x 24 months = $288

Google Play Pass: $5/mo. x 24 months = $120

Pixel Preferred Care: $7/mo. for P6 x 24 months = $168 (P6)

Pixel 6 phone cost = $25/mo. x 24 months ≈ $599

Pixel 6 Pixel Pass: $45/mo. for 24 months: $1,080

A la cart monthly billing ($1,247) vs. Pixel Pass savings: $167

The problem is, this uses monthly billing rather than annual billing for the services, which instead works out to:

Pixel 6 annual billing breakdown:

200GB Google One annual billing: $30 x 2 years = $60

YouTube Premium: $12/mo. x 24 months = $280

Google Play Pass annual billing: $30 x 2 years = $60

Pixel Preferred Care 2-year single-payment: $149

Pixel 6 outright cost: $599

A la cart annual billing Pixel 6 total cost: $1,148

Actual savings of Pixel 6 Pixel Pass: $68

Per month savings: $2.83/mo.

This means that Pixel Pass only really saves you $68 — or the price of one coffee a month. If your family members have to buy their own YouTube Premium subscriptions (or even a separate Family plan without you on it) or if you need to buy a second Google One subscription for more storage, those savings are already gone.

Pixel Pass then becomes no better than just buying a la cart with annual billing for the individual services. Heck, if you leave out Play Pass ($60), the a la cart annual billing cost goes to $1,088, only $8 more than Pixel Pass's cumulative cost for the Pixel 6.