Wireless headphones are great, and once you find a pair that works for you, you'll never want to go back to the wired life ever again. The biggest difference with wireless headphones is that they need to be charged every now and then, and to make your life a whole lot easier, you'll want to pick up a pair that charge via USB-C (the same connector that's probably on your phone). Here are all of the best ones we were able to find!
Some of the best
Sony WH1000XM3
Have $350 to throw down on your next pair of wireless headphones? Go for the Sony WH1000XM3. These have quickly asserted themselves as having some of the best sound quality and active noise cancelation of any wireless headphones on the market, and all of that goodness is packed in a sleek design with 30+ hours of battery life. When it comes time to charge, the USB-C port can be easily found on the left earcup.
Budget pick
Bluedio T5
If you like the idea of the WH1000XM3 but want to spend a fraction of what they cost, some good alternatives are the Bluedio T5 headphones. These also deliver active noise canceling, and while it's not as good as what Sony's headphones deliver, it's pretty darn impressive considering the low price. Bluedio offers its headphones in three gorgeous colors and promises around 25 hours of use in between charges.
Perfect for OnePlus owners
OnePlus Bullets Wireless
OnePlus's Bullets Wireless headphones are easily some of our favorite in-ear buds of the entire year. The headphones look great, sound better than you'd expect, work with the Google Assistant, and deliver up to eight hours of use on a single charge with some of the fastest charging speeds around. If you use these with a OnePlus phone, the music will automatically pause and resume when you take the buds in and out of your ears. Neat!
No complaints
Bowers & Wilkins PX
Another good option in the premium headphone space comes from Bowers & Wilkins with its PX headphones. These deliver active noise cancelation, powerful sound quality, and autoplay/pause when you take the headphones on and off. You should see up to 22 hours of use per charge when you're using noise cancelation, and if you turn it off, it's extended to an impressive 29 hours.
Does it all
Samsung Gear IconX 2018
When it comes to truly wireless earbuds, one of the better options right now comes in the form of the Samsung Gear IconX 2018. The earbuds sound pretty good and offer five hours of use when when streaming your music, but the real magic lies with their ability to actually store local music files and even do some basic fitness tracking. The earbuds charge in the included carrying case and the case itself gets topped up with a USB-C cable.
Straight up luxury
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i
Bang & Olufsen products are never cheap, and that point holds true with the Beoplay H9i. These wireless headphones deliver a hybrid noise-cancelation system that reduces high and low frequency background noise, a Transparency Mode that allows you to easily hear what's going on around you, and unique touch controls for managing your music playback. On top of all that, they just look darn cool.
No wires
SWARK Ture Wireless Earbuds
SWARK has you covered if you like the truly wireless form factor but can't spend a ton of cash. The company's True Wireless Earbuds will set you back just $46 and deliver a completely wire-free design that works surprisingly well. You'll get 2-3 hours of listening time per charge, the earbuds top-up in the included case, and the case is refueled with USB-C. There's an IPX5 water resistance rating and intutitive touch controls.
Hey Google
Google Pixel Buds
Released in late 2017, the Google Pixel Buds are a unique pair of wireless headphones that are definitely worth a look. The unique fabric design is eye-catching, as is the matching charge case. The Google Assistant is just a tap away to answer any and all of your questions, and you can even do real-time translations using Google Translate. We also like that the pairing process is among the easiest out there.
Great mid-range pick
AUKEY Key Series
Rounding out our list are the AUKEY Key Series earbuds. For just $80, these earbuds deliver high-fidelity sound, Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong wireless connection, USB-C charging, and fast charging speeds that deliver 80 minutes of use after being plugged in for just 10 minutes. AUKEY even backs up the earbuds with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a 24-month warranty plan. Not too shabby.
Wireless headphones that use USB-C for charging are still fewer and further between than we'd like, but that's steadily changing as time goes on. The Sony WH1000XM3 are easily among our favorite headphones on the market right now, and if you have the means to buy them, they're absolutely worth every penny. If you need something a bit more affordable, we've been extremely happy with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless.
