Wireless headphones are great, and once you find a pair that works for you, you'll never want to go back to the wired life ever again. The biggest difference with wireless headphones is that they need to be charged every now and then, and to make your life a whole lot easier, you'll want to pick up a pair that charge via USB-C (the same connector that's probably on your phone). Here are all of the best ones we were able to find!

Wireless headphones that use USB-C for charging are still fewer and further between than we'd like, but that's steadily changing as time goes on. The Sony WH1000XM3 are easily among our favorite headphones on the market right now, and if you have the means to buy them, they're absolutely worth every penny. If you need something a bit more affordable, we've been extremely happy with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless.

